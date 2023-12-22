A band of unruly elves returned to Amble Links First School to wreak havoc and play tricks on their poor headteacher.

A group of elves, led by ‘Moon Elf’, returned to Amble Links First School to cause new mischief over December, driving the school’s headteacher, Mr Heeley, mad by command of the elf leader.

Like the Christmas tradition of elf on the shelf, these elves are caught red-handed each morning at the school, much to the children’s delight.

The tricks are played on a grand scale and with the help of the children Mr Heeley captures the band of tricksters every year and attempts to permanently rid of them for good.

All of the updates can be found on the schools’ Facebook page and Mr Heeley has taken advantage of the situation by setting up a fundraising page to help raise money towards new furniture.

Keeping in high spirits, Mr Heeley said: “The naughty elves have been coming to Amble Links First School at Christmas for a number of years now and have become a bit of a hit in the community with many people following their antics online.

“We have been very grateful to all of the elf fans who have contributed to our fundraising which allowed us to buy a class set of Chromebook computers last year. We hope that the funds we raise this year will help us purchase some new classroom furniture.”

You can donate via their JustGiving page.

Here’s some of the highlights from this year’s elves.

Elf tricks After a frustrating week of elf chaos, Mr Heeley was tired of seeing the little pranksters... Unbeknownst to him, all of the children, parents and staff had all dressed as elves!

Elf tricks The children found a military vehicle parked outside school surrounded by camouflage clad elves. The elves that Mr Heeley had sent off to the military had hijacked the vehicle and headed towards the school.

Elf tricks On this day, the children arrived at school to find Moon Elf and his crew trying to remove Mr Heeley's car from the car park using a recovery truck from Alpha Recovery Ltd.

Elf tricks On this day, Mrs Christie, the cook, and her team went missing. They were found locked in the kitchen cupboard as the elves ruined all of that day's dinners and made inordinate amounts of green custard.