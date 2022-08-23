Amble lifeboat and Coastguard called to stricken yacht which had run aground

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The Coastguard were alerted at 4.30pm to the stricken vessel which was stuck on the River Amble.

A statement from the Coastguard said: “The local lifeboat and Coastguard rescue team from Amble were sent to help. All the people on board are safe and well and the plan is to re-float the yacht at high tide later this evening. The harbour master has been made aware.”