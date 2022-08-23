Amble lifeboat and Coastguard called to stricken yacht which had run aground
Amble lifeboat and the Coastguard were alerted earlier today (August 23) to help a yacht which had run aground.
By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 6:24 pm
The Coastguard were alerted at 4.30pm to the stricken vessel which was stuck on the River Amble.
A statement from the Coastguard said: “The local lifeboat and Coastguard rescue team from Amble were sent to help. All the people on board are safe and well and the plan is to re-float the yacht at high tide later this evening. The harbour master has been made aware.”