Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amble was voted the people’s favourite town following the results of a Northumberland estate agent’s Facebook poll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competition is tough when it comes to being the ‘best’ in Northumberland but after over 900 people voted for their favourite town, Amble took the majority vote with 49% of people believing it to be the best in the county.

As part of Our Agents way of delivering a personal estate agency experience to its clients, a poll was conducted to give Northumberland residents the chance to participate in some friendly rivalry and Amble was the popular choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on what property buyers are looking for in Amble, Jonothan Stawart from Our Agents Northumberland, said: “There's a wide range so there's anything from character properties to new builds. It's a close knit community and all the houses aren't too far away from the hotspots like the beach, the harbour and the town center. It's not a big town, but there's a lot to offer.

Amble took the title of 'best Northumberland town' after competitive poll.

“It's been up and coming for the last six years – properties just fly out here.

"Amble would be the same what it was 20 years ago if you didn't have the tourism. Without the investment, it wouldn't be the town it is now.”

Jonathan set up Our Agents two years ago and has since taken pride delivering the best estate agent experience he can with his clients by selling more than just a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan added: "We're going to show people and educate people on the area. For every house we list, we actually sell the area. So if somebody hasn't heard of Amble and they've never been, all of a sudden, we're educating them on Amble. It's much more of a personal service.”

Our Agents is now looking to run under a self employed model and to expand the service. Instead of boardroom meetings, it will be a case of meeting once a week to celebrate and collaborate with a team of 15 self employed agents.

As Jonathan described his new model, Our Agents aims to provide “corporate standards, but with a personalised service”.

As part of the Northumberland Gazette’s #LoveYour campaign, we are celebrating the amazing businesses, people, places, events and quirks which make Northumberland so special.