Amble girl raises over £1,000 for The Little Princess Trust
Six-year-old Maisie Edwards has donated 12 inches of her long locks to the charity which makes real hair wigs for children who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions such as Alopecia.
Maisie’s mum, Lindsey explains: “I heard about this fantastic charity through a friend who donated her hair following the tragic passing of her dad to cancer; I was inspired by her bravery and I told Maisie about it.
"Some time later when Maisie was due for a hair trim she asked if she could have her hair cut short and donate it to help the poorly children we had talked about. I was so proud of her kindness.”
“It costs in the region of £700 to provide a child with a wig so Lindsey decided to set up a Just Giving page.
"I’m overwhelmed with the kindness of friends and family, raising over £1,000 in just a few days,” said Lindsey.
“Maisie is quite shy when it comes to public speaking and doesn’t like being made a fuss of but she was very brave and stood up in school assembly to tell her peers all about her fundraising and hair cut.
"I have had several children and parents from Maisie’s school say to me since that Maisie’s kindness has inspired them to do the same, which is fantastic to hear.
"Maisie’s younger sister who is three has also offered to donate her hair….when she’s six!”
For Maisie’s fundraising page visit justgiving.com and search for Lindsey Edwards.