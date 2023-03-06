Around five years ago, the food bank was supplying around six parcels each week, but now have more than 100 families relying on the service to put food on the table.

The charity receive many donations through Morrison’s pre-packed donation bags and by shoppers adding individual items onto their weekly shop.

Despite this, the charity still has to purchase goods to supplement this, which last month cost the organisation more than £3,000.

Food Donations at the Amble Food Bank.

The cost of living crisis is making the charity even harder to operate, not only with the demand reaching an all time high, but also due to the rising cost of food and basic necessities.

Terry Long, chairman of the charity, said: "Although we’re getting by at the moment, who knows with the state of the country and the cost of food and electricity, we don’t know how many more parcels were gonna end up with.”

"Our donations have remained high in the past few months which just shows the generosity that people have. We’re forever grateful for that because they’ve supported us from when we opened.”

The food bank’s 14 volunteers deliver food parcels to Amble and surrounding areas, which keeps the process extremely confidential.

To support the charity and leave a donation, there are drop off points in Morrisons Amble, Co-op Amble and Aldi Alnwick.