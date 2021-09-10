Amble fisherman Michael Bould, right, with Supt Peter Dade of the Fisherman's Mission.

Michael was joined by five fellow riders in the trek from Tynemouth to Edinburgh, following the Coast and Castles route.

The intrepid cyclists covered the route in just three days and Michael was backed by many supporters on his JustGiving page – including colleagues from within the fishing industry.

The ride was in aid of The Fishermen’s Mission North East, which offers financial, practical and welfare support to both active and retired fishermen.

As he rested his tired legs, Michael explained: “I have witnessed the care and support given to a local fishing family at a time of tragedy and loss by the Fishermen’s Mission.

"I am hoping to help the Fishermen’s Mission continue this vital work in what is their 140th year of giving assistance.”

Superintendent Peter Dade, Mission area officer for North Shields, which covers the area of Amble to Redcar, commented: “I am overwhelmed by the support Michael has received from the people of Amble, the fishing industry and local businesses.

"Michael has been amazing and it is very appropriate that he has taken on this challenge during the 140 years of The Fishermen’s Mission. Michael’s heroic efforts will help ensure The Fishermen’s Mission is here “to provide a lifeline of welfare and support” today and for the next 140 years.”

Michael would like to thank all for those who supported him, but especially Coquet Island Shellfish Ltd, D R Collins Seafoods, Amble Marina and Jaspers Bistro Amble for extremely generous donations.