Terry and Norma received their card from King Charles and Queen Camilla which congratulated them on their diamond wedding anniversary.

The couple met at the Shilbottle barn dance in 1961 and have since had four children together – Terry, Allan, Paula and Donna. They also have five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Throughout their life, they have lived in Rothbury, Alnwick and now in Amble, and have always enjoyed travelling together, especially on cruises.

Husband Terry has a passion for music and has played guitar and sang for many years in local bands Ken and the Rebels and The Fendermen.