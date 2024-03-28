Amble couple celebrate diamond anniversary
The pair have clocked up 60 years of marriage since their wedding day on March 28, 1964.
Ron, a retired builder, is 85 and Anne is 79.
Ron is originally from Howick and Anne from Hipsburn.
They have two children, Michelle and Debbie, as well as five grandchildren and one great grandson.
Debbie says: “The night dad met mam at a local dance he tripped her up to get her attention and he told his friend he was going to marry her!”
Their relationship survived Ron’s National Service where he spent time in Germany and Hong Kong.
A family meal is planned at Lollo Rosso in Morpeth to celebrate.