A blustery wind did not deter the crowds from turning out at Amble’s memorials to show their respect and gratitude to all those who took part in the D-Day landings of 80 years ago.

Coquet Churches Together conducted a commemorative service which included the laying of wreaths. Those laid by Members of Amble Town Council on behalf of all the people were followed by individual tributes.

It was especially fitting that William (Bill) Wake, a Sick Berth Attendant present at D-Day, was able to attend and lay a wreath on behalf of all veterans.

Following the service, drama, music and singing led the celebrations marking the vital contribution made by D-Day to bring about the end of World War Two.

D-Day anniversary commemorations in Amble. Pictures: Amble Town Council

Northumberland Theatre Company, Boulmer Wives Military Choir, Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band, Alnwick and Morpeth All Stars and Amble’s own Harbour Lights were all enthusiastically received.