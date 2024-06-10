Amble commemorates D-Day anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coquet Churches Together conducted a commemorative service which included the laying of wreaths. Those laid by Members of Amble Town Council on behalf of all the people were followed by individual tributes.
It was especially fitting that William (Bill) Wake, a Sick Berth Attendant present at D-Day, was able to attend and lay a wreath on behalf of all veterans.
Following the service, drama, music and singing led the celebrations marking the vital contribution made by D-Day to bring about the end of World War Two.
Northumberland Theatre Company, Boulmer Wives Military Choir, Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band, Alnwick and Morpeth All Stars and Amble’s own Harbour Lights were all enthusiastically received.
Heartfelt thanks to all who worked so hard before and during the event to make it a fitting tribute to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.