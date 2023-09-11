Watch more videos on Shots!

Mason and Jonah McKay proved their head for heights when they braved the challenge to raise money for The Migraine Trust.

Mason, 10, who has lived with migraine for a large part of his life, took on the 230m zip wire adventure that zooms 30 metres above River Tyne along with his 11-year-old brother.

So far they have raised over £380.

Mason and Jonah on their zipwire challenge.

After the experience Mason said: “It was very scary waiting to jump off the bridge but very exciting too and I’m very happy we did it. I want more people to know what a migraine is and what it means to have one as lots of people think it is just a headache.

"When I have a migraine I feel really poorly, I get a really bad head, feel sick and often, am sick and I get numb fingers/hands. When I have a really bad migraine I have seizures and end up in hospital. I miss out on lots of things because of my migraines and have to be careful as over-exertion is one of my triggers.”

Jonah said: “It was a really fun thing to do and it is great that we raised so much money as well.

"It’s horrible to see Mason when he’s poorly, especially when he’s been ventilated in hospital, it’s scary! Mason is very brave and never complains, especially when he has to take so many tablets a day to help prevent the migraines and seizures.”

Mason and Jonah.

Approximately 10 million people in the UK live with a migraine. It is Migraine Awareness Week from September 24-30.

The boys’ mum, Jodie, said: “I’m just so proud of the boys for taking on this challenge.

"It’s so much more than the headache people think it is. The impact migraine has had on our lives has been huge and little is understood about it. It’s terrifying to see your child being put into an induced coma, numerous times, and all because of migraine. I was pretty ignorant to its severity before it affected our lives the way it has, so feel it’s so important to make others aware.”