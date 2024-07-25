Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community efforts made by Amble residents young and old have been recognised.

The Good Young Citizen Award organised by Amble Development Trust, Amble Town Council and Warkworth Parish Council returned for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Amble Links First School pupil Cora won the overall prize, a brand new scooter provided by Spurrelis, for her involvement in numerous sports from gymnastics to netball to kickboxing, and her passion for Parkrun, where she both runs and volunteers at Druridge Bay. As well as this, Cora raised nearly £200 by running the Children’s Cancer Run.

Also shortlisted were Nancy from Amble First School who has raised funds for the local food bank and Epilepsy Society, Maisie from Warkworth First School who raised over £1,000 by cutting her hair off for the Little Princess Trust and Eden for her work supporting Amble Youth Project.

Front row: l-r: Eden, Masie, Nancy and overall winner Cora. Back row: Inspector Thomas Ashley (Northumbria Police), Matthew Connolly (Amble Youth Project + Amble Development Trust), Lizzie Jackson (Amble First School), Jonathan Booth (Warkworth First School), Craig Weir (Amble Town Council), PCSO Darin Fawcett (Northumbria Police), Ann Burke (Warkworth Parish Council), Paul Heeley (Amble Links First School).

Amble Town Council also recently held its annual awards ceremony.

Community award winners were Amble AFC for their dedication to expansion and work to improve the club’s facilities and Eileen Regan for her work with refugees and asylum seekers.