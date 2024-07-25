Amble awards recognise community efforts of local residents
The Good Young Citizen Award organised by Amble Development Trust, Amble Town Council and Warkworth Parish Council returned for the first time since the Covid pandemic.
Amble Links First School pupil Cora won the overall prize, a brand new scooter provided by Spurrelis, for her involvement in numerous sports from gymnastics to netball to kickboxing, and her passion for Parkrun, where she both runs and volunteers at Druridge Bay. As well as this, Cora raised nearly £200 by running the Children’s Cancer Run.
Also shortlisted were Nancy from Amble First School who has raised funds for the local food bank and Epilepsy Society, Maisie from Warkworth First School who raised over £1,000 by cutting her hair off for the Little Princess Trust and Eden for her work supporting Amble Youth Project.
Amble Town Council also recently held its annual awards ceremony.
Community award winners were Amble AFC for their dedication to expansion and work to improve the club’s facilities and Eileen Regan for her work with refugees and asylum seekers.
Garden awards were: Business Winner - West Court; Business Runner Up - St Cuthbert’s Church; Best of West Allotment - Plot 40; Best of East Allotment - Plot 17; Most Improved Allotment - East 149; Central Ward Winner - 42 Bay View; Central Ward Runner Up - 9 Marine Road; East Ward Winner - 34 Leslie Drive; East Ward Runner Up - 77 Priory Park; West Ward Winner - 34 Castle View; West Ward Runner Up - 156 Gloster Park; Overall Best Garden - 32 Castle View.
