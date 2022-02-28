Ambitious plans to create new community garden in Blyth

The Friends of Crofton Field are holding a launch meeting for their ‘Community Garden’ project. Picture by Paul Sproat.

The Friends of Crofton Field are holding a launch meeting for their ‘Community Garden’ project on Saturday, March 5, at the C.V.A. Hub in the Keel Row Shopping Centre, taking place from 10am to noon.

Residents and visitors are invited to ‘drop-In’ at any time to find out about this ambitious project which aims to create the longest herbaceous border in Northumberland that is freely accessible to the public 24/7.

Participants will be encouraged to grow wildlife friendly plants to attract bees, butterflies and bugs to their plots.

The Friends hope these will head start nature’s recovery of the nearby former Crofton Mine Heap.

The Friends are aiming to recruit 12 small teams of people representing different strands of the community, including adults, schoolchildren, families, uniformed organisations, local residents and especially disadvantaged and disabled people to take on one of 12 small plots of 5sq metres each.

A spokesperson for the Friends said: “No previous experience is needed. No gardening skills are required. Tools will be provided if needed.

"No money is needed, as this project has been generously sponsored in full by the Freemasons of Northumberland.

"We believe this project offers a wonderful opportunity to work in the fresh air alongside like-minded people and to enjoy the health-giving benefits of connecting with nature.