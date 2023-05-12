Seahouses-based company, Serenity, took guests on a trip around the Farne Islands on their double-decker catamaran and the people onboard were over the moon to see around 20 bottlenose dolphins.

The open top boat has become a popular addition to Serenity’s fleet over the past year – especially when the sun is out.

Serenity have gone from strength to strength in the past year, winning the title of ‘small business of the year’ at the North East Tourism Awards and being one of three businesses to reach the final of VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

A pod of dolphins was spotted by a Serenity boat tour.

Speaking of the awards, owner Andrew Douglas said: “We were just so so pleased to have even been nominated so to get this far was just out of this world.