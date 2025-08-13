HospiceCare North Northumberland's shop in Amble has been presented with a £300 cheque by a local acting group.

The donation comes from the proceeds of two nights’ takings at Far Horizon Voices ‘Going Overboard’ play staged at Warkworth Memorial Hall.

Dave Stockwin's funny and poignant production was well received by more than 100 people who attended on July 31 and August 1.

Dave said: “We are delighted to make the donation. We place great value on the activities of HospiceCare which works tirelessly to serve local people.”

Ian Mackenzie and Audrey Jones (HospiceCare shop volunteers); Colin Heathcote and Dave Stockwin (Far Horizon Voices).

The charity provides expert nursing care and support to adults living with life-limiting illness: high quality end-of-life palliative care to people in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes is a major feature of its work.

As well as Amble, HospiceCare has fund-raising shops in Berwick and Wooler.