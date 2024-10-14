The day showcased rare breed displays, dog shows, sheep trials, the annual children’s fell race, Westmorland Wrestling and collie dog judging for all to enjoy.

Northumberland rural broadband experts Alncom connected ultrafast broadband to the field in an extraordinary feat, transforming the day for the stall-holders and organisers and enabling the showground to use chip and pin payment making a successful country day out for everyone.

MD of Alncom Stephen Pinchen said: “We are all about community and supporting local people and businesses at Alncom, so it was a pleasure to connect ultrafast broadband free, once again for the Alwinton Show. Seeing the support for the show and the stall-holders enjoying a brisk trade was tremendous and made the day for everyone.”

The Alwinton Border Shepherds Show championed local crafts and business, with displays from farmers in the area and the wider community with an array of jams, cakes and homegrown vegetables, along with tractor displays and a rare ram and sheep display.

Bertie Marr won the seniors fell race and Jack Price, from Alnwick Harriers, won the juniors fell race.

Thomas Gibson regained his 14st World Championship at the show, the third senior championship regained this year, after claiming the 15st at Harbottle Show and the All Weights at Westmorland Show.

The weather held with the sun shining down until the heavens opened in the afternoon, but in true Northumberland style, the community supported the show until the end.

Alwinton Show The Fell Race had runners take on the approximately three miles long challenge across the show field.

Alwinton Show The Rothbury Highland Pipe Band marched into the show and played throughout the afternoon.

Alwinton Show Open Cumberland and Westmorland style of wrestling.

Alnwinton Show The open Cumberland and Westmorland style of wrestling competitions took place, with Thomas Gibson (left) regaining the 14st World Championship.