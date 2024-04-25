Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors love to get up close to these gentle, inquisitive creatures and for the first time in a few years, thanks to Nero Black Alpaca, it will be possible to take one for a short walk at the Bywell show on Saturday, May 25.

Owners of Nero Black Alpaca, Paul and Kathryn Shrimpton, have been farming alpacas at Lowgate, just outside Hexham, for over 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2009, they've competed in the Northumberland College alpaca section.

Alpaca walks will be available at the Northumberland County Show.

However, this year, due to shearing the entire herd early, they can't participate, as fleece length is crucial for judging.

Paul recalls: “It was at the County Show 2002 when Kathryn first met alpacas - and it was love at first sight. It took her four years to convince me, as alpacas were very rare then, but for the last six years our alpaca herd have been our livelihood.”

Instead of showing in 2024 Nero Black Alpaca are offering short alpaca walks and a chance to get even closer to these fascinating camelids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the stand will also be able to discuss the merits of owning alpacas as pets or as breeding stock.

Kathryn added: “As our local show Northumberland has always been a favourite but it is also special as in 2018 our Stud Male Mountbatten was Supreme Champion Alpaca.”

The experience will also provide an opportunity for photos and selfies and will cost £5 per alpaca.