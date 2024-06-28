Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Chamber Choir is celebrating 20 years together with a special performance.

Originally formed to commemorate the renovation of the famous organ at Rock Village Church in 2004, the name Rock Festival Choir has confused people ever since, implying a particular genre of music – therefore becoming Alnwick’s Chamber Choir.

The choir performs a range of music from 16th to 21st century, including sacred, secular, classical, choral works and folk songs.

They are based at St Paul’s Church in Alnwick, but have performed in many venues across north Northumberland for special events like weddings and the civic service for the late HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Rock Festival Choir performing at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023. Picture: Ann Lings.

Choir members like soprano and pianist, Margaret Watchorn, have been reflecting on how quickly 20 years went by: “How can it be 20 years since the first meeting of the RFC? I have vivid memories of the very first rehearsal (in what was then Rock Hall School) and the joy of being among people who, although unfamiliar to me, felt instantly like good friends.

“RFC brings me joy, challenge, excitement, friendship, a whole gamut of emotions and the privilege of belonging to a very special ‘musical family’. I love it, both as a singer (with my second soprano sisterhood!) and as a pianist. Accompanying the choir as part of our Edinburgh Fringe performances is something I’ll always treasure.”

The repertoire for the anniversary concert includes the Choir’s favourite pieces from across two decades of singing. Pieces by Bruckner (born 1824), Holst (born 1874) and Stanford (died 1924) will all be included.

Peter Brown, founder and musical director said: “The concert includes favourites voted for by the choir. We have been proud to champion the music of our members and have included the favourites of our five resident composers.

Rock Festival Choir after their first concert at St Paul’s Church Alnwick in 2004. Picture: Sheila Hignett.

“We have always had a body of loyal supporters, and we thank you all sincerely for the ongoing support you give – we hope to see you for our anniversary concert!”