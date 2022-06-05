Organised by the Duchess’s Community High School’s culture and community co-ordinator, Rosie Bush, and Jessica McArdle from Ignite Alnwick, it involved dozens of local schoolchildren.

Rosie said: “It was a delight to work with the youngsters who designed the banners we carried today, their enthusiasm for the jubilee was fantastic.”

Jessica added: “A special thank you to Alnwick Garden for welcoming us all today, and it’s been amazing to see so many people celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in Alnwick.”

The Mayor of Alnwick, Councillor Geoff Watson, was delighted with the turnout. He said: “When you organise events like this, you are never quite sure what the response will be but yet again the people of Alnwick did the town proud.

"There were hundreds of people, of all ages in the parade, and many more lining the streets to watch. Well done to Rosie and her team who organised the event, the banners are superb and a joy to see. What a fitting way for Alnwick to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen!”

