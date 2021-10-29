It is the third successive year that Leo and Charlotte Watson have turned their Allerburn Lea home into a horror-themed show to raise money for charity and entertain the local community.

“This year we are splitting the donations between two wonderful charities,” revealed Charlotte.

“The first charity is Samaritans. A charity which is available 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year for people who need it. Whatever people are going through a Samaritan will face it with you. Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy.

Alnwick's Halloween House.

“And the second charity is Lymphoma Action. We have very recently learnt my dearest mum, who is 55 ,has been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

"This charity provides vital information and support to people going through their diagnosis, treatment and living with lymphoma.

“Thank you in advance for all the wonderful donations.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alnwickshalloweenhouse

Alnwick Halloween House on Allerburn Lea.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

The couple are collecting for The Samaritans and Lymphoma Action.

The display is lit from dusk until late.

Alnwick Halloween House.