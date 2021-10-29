Alnwick's Halloween House stages another spook-tacular display
Alnwick’s self-styled Halloween House has been thrilling and chilling spectators in the build up to the big day.
It is the third successive year that Leo and Charlotte Watson have turned their Allerburn Lea home into a horror-themed show to raise money for charity and entertain the local community.
“This year we are splitting the donations between two wonderful charities,” revealed Charlotte.
“The first charity is Samaritans. A charity which is available 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year for people who need it. Whatever people are going through a Samaritan will face it with you. Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy.
“And the second charity is Lymphoma Action. We have very recently learnt my dearest mum, who is 55 ,has been diagnosed with Lymphoma.
"This charity provides vital information and support to people going through their diagnosis, treatment and living with lymphoma.
“Thank you in advance for all the wonderful donations.”
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alnwickshalloweenhouse