Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A clock which graced Alnwick’s former railway station has been refurbished and reinstalled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 137-year-old timepiece, which hangs outside Barter Books, was made by the well known firm of William Potts of Leeds and was part of an order for all the stations on the new North Eastern Railway Alnwick to Coldstream branch, costing £12 pounds ten shillings each.

While Barter Books have maintained and completely renovated the clock mechanism in recent years, the external structure of the clock was in a sad state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland Estates, the owners of the Grade 2 listed building, engaged the services of the Cumbria Clock Company.

Refitting the clock at Barter Books.

From their base at Dacre, near Ullswater, they maintain and have worked on some of the country’s most well known clocks such as the country’s oldest clock in Salisbury Cathedral, the astronomical clock at Hampton Court Palace and even Big Ben.

Once removed from the wall, they found the exterior of the clock was in a very poor state, rusting with numerous holes. The glass in the dial had been broken long ago and replaced with a sheet of painted wood.

The outer case has now been replaced in stainless steel to the original design. The dial board was replaced with perspex to match the original glass, which will enable the clock to be lit at night (it was with gas when first installed), but now with LED lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northumberland Estates said: “We have undertaken repairs and restoration work on the original clock at Alnwick Station, which have now been completed.

The clock has been fitted with LED lighting.

"Funded by Northumberland Estates, this project represents a significant investment in preserving both the station’s architecture and the town’s rich heritage.

"This special timepiece has been beautifully restored by the specialists at Cumbria Clock Company, whose meticulous craftsmanship ensured the internal lighting and clock face were returned to their former glory.

“The clock is a defining feature of the station building, adding to its charm and historical significance. Bringing it back to life is a source of pride and we hope it will be enjoyed by both local residents and visitors for many years to come.”