Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new manager of Alnwick Market has been praised for breathing new life into it.

When former operator Market Place Management Ltd left, Tracey Sprigg stepped up for the task and has since received positive feedback from traders.

A spokesperson from Northumberland Estates said: “The Estate has long understood the value of having a regular market in the town and has made significant efforts to ensure the markets continued in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When the former operator ceased its operations, we maintained open lines of communication with Alnwick Town Council and other relevant parties, and we were pleased to assist the stallholders by allowing the market to run over the crucial Christmas season.

Tracey Sprigg has taken on the manager role of the Alnwick Market.

“When Tracey expressed an interest in taking over as the operator, we were happy to assist her. We share her vision of the market as a celebration of the community and a tried-and-tested vehicle for supporting local and independent small businesses. We look forward to seeing how the offering in the marketplace develops under her management.”

Without an operator the markets would have been Northumberland County Council’s responsibility.

Tracey said: "We've got some fabulous designers, makers and bakers with handmade items, artists, jewellers and you have to support your local market. That's what's important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a market for 800 years, so we've got to keep it going. We've got lots of plans and it's just going to get bigger and better.”

Tracey, who also runs the Facebook group All About Alnwick, is soon introducing an additional Friday market.

Mayor, Cllr Geoff Watson, visited the market after hearing about its success and also met local entertainer Lewis Denny.

Cllr Watson said: “I congratulate Tracey for taking on the running of the markets each Thursday and Saturday. It’s no easy task providing a market that satisfies both tourists and locals but in recent weeks there is a new buzz in the Market Place and that is great for everyone in Alnwick. I also enjoyed Lewis’s singing and it was great that he found time in his busy schedule to perform in his home town.