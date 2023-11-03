News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Alnwick woman left with bite marks and bruises after dog attack at Boulmer beach

An Alnwick woman has been left with bite marks and bruises after being attacked by a dog on Boulmer beach.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lynn Elliott was walking her black Labrador on Thursday afternoon when they were approached by a German Shepherd with a stick.

She says the two dogs played with a ball for a short while but when she picked it up she was attacked from behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was very shocked as initially I felt extreme pain in my side and didn’t know what it was,” she revealed. “As I tried to get away, with my own dog, it ran at me, this time from the front and jumped up towards my face and bit me again on the top of my arm.

Lynn Elliott was left with bite marks and bruises after a dog attack at Boulmer beach.Lynn Elliott was left with bite marks and bruises after a dog attack at Boulmer beach.
Lynn Elliott was left with bite marks and bruises after a dog attack at Boulmer beach.
Most Popular

“I normally wear a thin jacket and if I hadn’t had my ski jacket and thick jumper on it would have ripped my side open.”

She added: "This is a very dangerous animal on the loose,” she said. “I am a strong, fit person, and it tried to knock me to the ground.

“If this was a mother and child or children they could be seriously injured or worse.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynn attended Alnwick Infirmary where she was given a tetanus booster and a week-long course of antibiotics.

“I’m in a lot of pain and shock,” she said.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report that at approximately 2.30pm a dog had bitten a woman in Northumberland.

“It was reported that a woman was walking on Boulmer beach when a dog approached her and bit her, causing injuries to her back, arms and legs.

“Enquires are ongoing.”

Related topics:AlnwickNorthumbria PoliceNorthumberland