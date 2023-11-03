Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lynn Elliott was walking her black Labrador on Thursday afternoon when they were approached by a German Shepherd with a stick.

She says the two dogs played with a ball for a short while but when she picked it up she was attacked from behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was very shocked as initially I felt extreme pain in my side and didn’t know what it was,” she revealed. “As I tried to get away, with my own dog, it ran at me, this time from the front and jumped up towards my face and bit me again on the top of my arm.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn Elliott was left with bite marks and bruises after a dog attack at Boulmer beach.

“I normally wear a thin jacket and if I hadn’t had my ski jacket and thick jumper on it would have ripped my side open.”

She added: "This is a very dangerous animal on the loose,” she said. “I am a strong, fit person, and it tried to knock me to the ground.

“If this was a mother and child or children they could be seriously injured or worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn attended Alnwick Infirmary where she was given a tetanus booster and a week-long course of antibiotics.

“I’m in a lot of pain and shock,” she said.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report that at approximately 2.30pm a dog had bitten a woman in Northumberland.

“It was reported that a woman was walking on Boulmer beach when a dog approached her and bit her, causing injuries to her back, arms and legs.