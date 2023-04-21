The show, which is available to watch now on All 4, is aiming to improve people’s mental health and body image expectations. It is doing this by bringing people from across Britain together to discuss their bodies, addressing topics including body dysmorphia, cosmetic surgery and disabilities.

Gina Davidson, a mum-of-four, was invited onto the show to discuss her breast cancer battle and feelings on her mastectomy.

She had a breast removed and underwent immediate reconstruction after being diagnosed four years ago. But after enduring two more operations to improve the look of her new breast, discomfort and pain, she decided to have it removed.

Gina Davidson, from Alnwick, shared her experience of cancer and her recovery on Naked Education. Photo: Betty TV/ Channel 4

Since then, she has been living with one breast but has lost all confidence and opts for baggy clothes to hide her body.

Speaking about her appearance on the programme, Gina said: “I had breast cancer a few years ago and a mastectomy and immediate reconstruction, which I hated.

“I felt the reason why I said yes to taking part is because every woman has the right to decide what to do with their bodies and I don’t feel I was given all the information. I could have been, but at the time, when I was given my diagnosis, you’re given so much information that it’s really hard to process, it is very difficult.

"I wanted to make sure that women who are going through a similar situation to myself are given time to consider all their options and are listened to and are given a voice.”

Gina met with Sonia, who she says gave her the courage to decide her next steps. Photo: Betty TV/ Channel 4

On the show, Gina met a woman named Sonia who had been on a similar journey and has now had a double mastectomy. The pair chatted about their experiences and the importance of feeling confident in your body.

Gina added: “Without a doubt, the show helped me figure out my next steps.

"Meeting Sonia was completely inspiring, she’s an amazing woman and she empowered me to be able to go back to my surgeon and ask for further surgery, which I have done now.”

In a couple of weeks Gina has an appointment with her surgeon which she hopes will lead to the removal of her other breast.

She added: “I am very happy with the decision I’ve made for myself. I’ve lived with a lopsided chest for three years and I don’t want the other breast there anymore. It’s a constant worry that I may get cancer again, but it’s also a constant reminder of what I’ve been through.

“I hope that women have the confidence to speak up to their surgeon about what surgery they feel is right, and not to be pushed into one type of surgery or another.

"The most important thing is to get rid of the cancer, so I would like to say to women – get that operation to get rid of the cancer and then you’ve got the rest of your life to make decisions about what to do with your chest."