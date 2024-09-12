A woman in Alnwick has been sitting outside her home to protest Labour’s decision to cut the winter fuel payments to millions of pensioners in England and Wales.

The controversial decision has been described by the Labour government as “unpopular” and “really tough” but, according to chancellor Rachel Reeves, is necessary to save money and plug a £22bn hole left by the Conservatives.

The winter fuel payment was introduced in 1997 by then-chancellor Gordon Brown to help older people with their heating costs.

The annual payment of £200 or £300, depending on age, was universal and paid automatically to those eligible in November or December. But in July, the chancellor announced the payment would only be given to pensioners on low income who receive certain benefits, dropping the numbers of those receiving the payment from over 11 million to about 1.5 million.

Elizabeth Potsey protesting against the Labour government's decision to cut winter fuel payments.

Charities and trade unions are heavily criticising the move and some members of the public are also protesting, like Elizabeth Potsey, 81, who has been protesting outside her home for several days.

Elizabeth said: “I'm doing it for my grandchildren because I think in a few years time we won't even have pensions.

"We've paid taxes and we paid all the duties, and now they think they're going to turn round and just say if you've got money in the bank you'll not get anything?”

The decision was not in the Labour manifesto and many Labour MPs have relayed their constituents fury and concerns.

The move is also opposed by the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Scottish National party.

Elizabeth added: “I was really shocked because, I mean, you don't expect to get to my age and think they're going to conduct a means test.

"The MPs need to start telling the truth, not saying that if we vote for them they'll do this, but then don't as soon as they get in. That's why I'm really disappointed, but they don't need to worry because they're not even just millionaires, they're billionaires!

"It’s ‘very tough’ when they turn round and say to the pensioners, just sit in a sleeping bag and put a hot water bottle at your feet and you know keep warm. Now who needs that in this day and age? I thought no, there's something not right.”