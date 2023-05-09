Mayor of Alnwick Geoff Watson presented the winner’s certificate to Helen McKenzie at the Market Place shop.

He said: “There were so many brilliant windows and the winner undoubtedly has the ‘wow factor’.

“They obviously put a lot of time and thought into their display and the result is stunning. Well done.”

Helen McKenzie from Alnwick Vintage and Antique is presented with a certificate from Mayor Geoff Watson.

Cllr Watson added: “I also want to say I am bowled over by the number of windows that have created displays, what a wonderful way for Alnwick to mark the coronation of King Charles III.”

Second place went to M A Tailoring in Bow Alley and third place went to The Rolling Pin in Narrowgate.

The standard of entries was so high that judges decided they would also award three highly commended certificates to Flowers by Julie, The Beauty Box and Origami Café.

Mandy Aitman of M A Tailoring which took second place.

The Rolling Pin took third place.

Origami was highly commended.

The Beauty Box was highly commended.