The crowds turned out in their droves for the fun day on Saturday, despite the inclement weather, as the new football stand was unveiled.

Sponsored by Alncom, the stand was officially opened by Heather Perkins from Walking With The Wounded and director of Alncom, Gareth Carter before kick off between the two rival teams.

Hotly contested, MKM took the win, with Alncom saving face in a friendly post-match charity penalty shoot-out between Alncom’s MD, Stephen Pinchen and Gordon Webster, MD of MKM.

The opening of Alnwick Town's new stand.

The crowds were entertained with children’s fairground rides and a bouncy pirate ship and slide, along with handmade pizzas, burgers and Coxon’s ice-cream.

Alnwick Town FC’s bar was also very busy, especially post-match.

The local community and businesses came together to donate raffle prizes to raise much needed funds for WWTW.

Alncom MD Stephen Pinchen said: “Initially, we had planned a low key event between MKM and ourselves to celebrate the new Alncom football stand at the club.

Match action from the Alncom v MKM clash.

"However with just a week to go and after meetings with Alnwick Town’s chairman Tommy Mckie and commercial manager Alan Lingwood and our team, we decided to go all out and make it a huge event.

"We are absolutely delighted with the support from the many local companies who donated to the raffle and we are very happy to confirm that we have already booked the event for 2024.”

Alnwick Town family fun day.

Charity fundraisers.