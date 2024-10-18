Alnwick Town Ladies aiming for a good season with backing from sponsor Thorburn Bros
Alnwick Town Ladies are aiming to have a good 2024/25 season with backing from the club’s main sponsor Thorburn Bros.
A recent article on our website about Northumberland Estates donating £20,000 to Alnwick Town Junior Football Club mentioned sponsorship of the ladies team.
Thorburn Bros is actually the current proud sponsor of the team, which is growing its following.
