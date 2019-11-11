Alnwick town guides programme seeks funding for 2020

Town guides.

The volunteer town guides operated in the town from April to the end of September this year.

They undertook more than 140 sessions working around the town at weekends, distributing maps and good food guides, meeting and greeting visitors, and answering any questions and pointing people in the right direction for attractions or into town.

Organiser Linda Wood-Mitchell, on behalf of Loving Alnwick, said: “It was a trial programme which has proved highly popular, we helped around 3,000 people and 15 volunteers were involved – we look forward to another year if we can get the funding.

“The volunteers are a great bunch of people just doing their best for their town and everyone has been very positive about the programme.”

