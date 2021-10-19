Alnwick town guides celebrate a successful year in which they welcomed over 3,000 visitors
Volunteers have welcomed more than 3,000 visitors to Alnwick over the past year.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:36 am
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:45 am
The town guides service is operated by the Loving Alnwick community group.
They celebrated a successful year with a get together at Carlo’s.
The town guides operate throughout the main tourist season, from May to September, mostly on Fridays and Saturdays and the occasional Sunday.
They receive a voucher or token to the value of £5 per two hour session to spend at participating venues for refreshments.