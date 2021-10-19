Alnwick town guides celebrate a successful year in which they welcomed over 3,000 visitors

Volunteers have welcomed more than 3,000 visitors to Alnwick over the past year.

Loving Alnwick town guides.

The town guides service is operated by the Loving Alnwick community group.

They celebrated a successful year with a get together at Carlo’s.

The town guides operate throughout the main tourist season, from May to September, mostly on Fridays and Saturdays and the occasional Sunday.

They receive a voucher or token to the value of £5 per two hour session to spend at participating venues for refreshments.

