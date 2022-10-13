News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick town guide volunteers celebrate the end of tourist season

Alnwick Town Guide Volunteer team have celebrated their hard work over the year with a slap-up fish and chip supper.

By Charlie Watson
The volunteers operate as part of Alnwick Community Trust, which aims to improve the social and economic health of the town by working closely with local businesses, voluntary organisations, residents and Northumberland County Council.

Linda Wood-Mitchell, chairwoman of the trust said: “During 2022 guides have worked tremendously hard, meeting and greeting over 3000 tourists as well as helping with queries and distributing information leaflets including the Alnwick Good Food Guide and the Percy Lion trail App.

"Their involvement has been much appreciated by both local traders and visiting tourists. We hope to continue this initiative in 2023 and thank Adam and Eve Restaurant and Northumberland Estates for their sponsorship this year.”

This years volunteers celebrated their hard-work and commitment with an end of season supper at Carlo’s fish and chip restaurant.

