Visitors to the event can expect food vans serving Greek, pizza and burgers, Coxons ice-cream and Slaters mini fairground rides including an inflatable pirate ship, bouncy slide and mini waltzers. The club bar will be available all day.

Alncom and MKM will battle it out on the football pitch with all funds raised donated to charity Walking with the Wounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which is free to attend, will feature a number of fun, family activities from 1pm to 6pm.

The new Alncom Stand at Alnwick Town. Picture: Ashley Pinchen

The friendly charity football match between MKM and Alncom staff and locals will kick off at 2pm.

MKM’s managing director Gordon Webster said: “It’s all about locals supporting each other, businesses coming together and giving back to the community and what’s better than an event that the whole family can enjoy at any age. Let’s make this a day to remember for everyone and have some fun”.

Alncom’s MD Stephen Pinchen, who has sponsored the main stand, said: “We want the local community to come down and have a relaxed, fun day with the whole family, support our local football club and cheer us on at the football match. Some of us haven’t played football in a while so it should be entertaining.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrie Stevenson, director of operations at Alncom said: “I really struggled after leaving the forces and without the amazing team around me I wouldn’t be the person I am today, so it was an easy choice for Alncom to nominate Walking with the Wounded for this year’s charity fun day.

"It’s never been more important to support our community and the football club is at the heart of the town”.

Ex-forces Lawrie, has just returned from the national Business Awards after beating over 800 nominees in the Young Leader of the Year category.