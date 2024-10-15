Alnwick Town Council welcomes new members of the Neighbourhood Police Team to tackle anti-social behaviour
Inspector Thomas Ashley and Sergeant Tracey Brown took part in an Alnwick Police open day and introduced themselves to the public as new members of the team.
They were joined by PC Beth Spours and Louise Cooke from Northumberland County Council joint partnership team.
Also in attendance to welcome the team were county councillor Gordon Castle and the Mayor of Alnwick, Cllr Geoff Watson, who said: “I was pleased to meet the new members of the local police team who are very keen to engage with the local community.
“In the short time that I was at the police van in the Market Place I was pleased to see a number of people come and chat to the officers about range of issues, as well as some youngsters enjoying a go in a police car – that never fails to impress the little ones!”
Cllr Castle added: “I very much welcome the new drive from a much bigger local police team than before. The Inspector wants his officers to engage with the public more closely and give nuisances like anti-social behaviour a much higher priority. He has actually reintroduced ‘bobbies on the beat’ – I’ve seen them! Police officers are meeting and greeting people on foot and listening to what they have to say.
"Police are now much more accessible than before and confidentiality is offered in return for information to assist them. I’m very encouraged, as should most law abiding citizens, but police need information in order to take action, online or in person.”