Alnwick Town Council makes donation to Fusiliers
Alnwick Town Council has given a donation to the band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers following their attendance on Remembrance Sunday where they played at the service in St Paul’s RC Church and led the parade to the war memorial.
Janet Pibworth, assistant to the town clerk, reported that there had been a very positive response to the attendance of the band who had been unable to attend last year because of the pandemic.
The town council also gave a donation to the Royal British Legion (RBL).
Cllr John Parker reported that the formation of an Alnwick branch of the RBL was progressing well and hoped that in future years the council would be able to work directly with the new local group.
A new wireless PA system was used at the war memorial for the ceremony, which is organised by the town council. Members reported that they had received many positive
comments regarding the sound quality.