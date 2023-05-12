Alnwick Town Council has recognised 20 people and organisations for their efforts to support the town.
The winners, ranging from those recognised for their sporting achievements to those who help keep the town looking the way it should, collected their award from Mayor Geoff Watson at a ceremony on May 10.
Cllr Watson said: “The award winners are all people who have been nominated by people who live, work or operate in Alnwick for their involvement, contribution and dedication to charity work, community participation or voluntary activities.”
Here are the 20 community champions.
1. David and Vera Parker
In 2005, David and Vera discussed the possibility of reviving the Alnwick Flower Show by organising a Spring Show for Alnwick. They raised funds and formed a committee of volunteers to coordinate the event. The Alnwick Spring Show has grown into an event which is promoted on the National calendar of flower shows and exhibitors travel great distances to take part. What started as an idea from David and Vera has become a major visitor attraction and their daughter Elaine was presented with the award by the Town Mayor. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Ryan Hogg
Ryan was given a Civic Award for the creation of Alnwick Matters Facebook page. In a relatively short space of time, the page has grown from a few dozen members to over 10,000 and is continuing to attract new members. Alnwick Matters is a vehicle for local people to be informed and to exchange views about the town. It has become very popular and is an outstanding example of social media can improve community engagement. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Wade Sherman
For almost two decades Wade, in his role as assistant director and Alnwick resident co-ordinator of Minnesota’s Saint Cloud State University program, has helped countless students involve themselves in Alnwick life. Wade has been and will hopefully continue to be the constant link between the university and the community and he demonstrates his own commitment to the town as a valued member of the Shrove Tuesday Football Committee. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Syd Carr
Syd is well-known for the work he does around the town. Currently he is a part time employee of Alnwick Town Council, and during his time has fixed up many parts of Alnwick oer the years. He was awarded based on his unwavering support of the community, which was labelled as 'invaluable'. Photo: Jane Coltman