1 . David and Vera Parker

In 2005, David and Vera discussed the possibility of reviving the Alnwick Flower Show by organising a Spring Show for Alnwick. They raised funds and formed a committee of volunteers to coordinate the event. The Alnwick Spring Show has grown into an event which is promoted on the National calendar of flower shows and exhibitors travel great distances to take part. What started as an idea from David and Vera has become a major visitor attraction and their daughter Elaine was presented with the award by the Town Mayor. Photo: Jane Coltman