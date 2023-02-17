Alnwick in Bloom volunteers celebrate the town's success in last year's Northumbria in Bloom competition.

After striking gold at the Northumbria in Bloom awards last September, Alnwick has been selected to represent the county at the national awards.

Liz Adams, chair of Alnwick in Bloom, said: “We are thrilled and it must be said, a little bit terrified! To be chosen by Northumbria in Bloom to represent them in Britain in Bloom is a great honour and rewards the years of hard work and dedication of our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alnwick in Bloom will work harder than ever to ensure that we showcase Alnwick at its very best when the judges visit this summer.”

A montage of Alnwick's summer and spring floral displays.

Alnwick is one of 44 towns hoping to bring home the title at the 2023 finals, who will each be visited by a pair of Britain in Bloom judges in summer 2023.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s efforts will be judged according to criteria that assesses their commitment to improving the local environment, community engagement and horticultural excellence.

Councillor Geoff Watson, Alnwick Town Mayor, said: “To be invited to enter the national competition is quite an accolade and I know the Town Council, the Alnwick in Bloom volunteers and our residents will pull together to ensure the town is up to the challenge.”

Last year judges gave special mention to the displays at The Alnwick Garden, in the Column Field, next to Alnwick Castle and in a new sensory garden near the hospital. To up their game for the year ahead, the Alnwick in Bloom team have planted 800 bulbs in Swansfield Park and white Narcissi bulbs around the Tenantry Column which will complement the 16,000 crocuses.

With environmental issues in mind, Alnwick in Bloom follows best practice, which includes examining ways of collecting rainwater, being peat free, planting pollinators and increasing biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad