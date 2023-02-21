Northumberland Estates will light the column every evening until Sunday, February 26.

Many landmarks across the country are also being lit to highlight the UK’s solidarity with Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A national minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Friday, February 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Alnwick's Tenantry column. Picture: Carlo Biagioni

The first phase of work to repair and restore the Tenantry column, including the installation of new lighting, was completed in December.

Conservation work to repair defects on the 83 ft tall Grade I listed Doric column is scheduled for later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new architectural lighting system replaces the previous system with energy-efficient LED lighting with colour capability, which highlights the column and provides further opportunities to integrate the site into public life.