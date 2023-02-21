Alnwick Tenantry column lit up in support of Ukraine
The Percy Tenantry Column in Alnwick has been lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine to mark the first anniversary of the conflict with Russia.
Northumberland Estates will light the column every evening until Sunday, February 26.
Many landmarks across the country are also being lit to highlight the UK’s solidarity with Ukraine.
A national minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Friday, February 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.
The first phase of work to repair and restore the Tenantry column, including the installation of new lighting, was completed in December.
Conservation work to repair defects on the 83 ft tall Grade I listed Doric column is scheduled for later this year.
The new architectural lighting system replaces the previous system with energy-efficient LED lighting with colour capability, which highlights the column and provides further opportunities to integrate the site into public life.
It will be lit blue on April 11 to mark World Parkinson’s Day.