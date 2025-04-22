Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old climber from Alnwick heads into his first full season of international competition after recovering from injuries.

Fred Williams has been climbing competitively since he was 8-years-old and has been a member of the GB Climbing Team since 2019.

For the last three years, he has struggled with finger injuries which has disrupted his competition opportunities. However, earlier this year he competed at the British Boulder Championships and British Lead Climbing Championships finishing third and first respectively in his age group.

Securing his place on the team for another year, he will now compete internationally with events lined up in Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, Austria and Finland.

17-year-old Fred Williams at a recent GB Climbing national championship event.

The international season will start with bouldering competitions which he will need to fit around his A-Level revision and exams.

Fred said: “It can be difficult to juggle everything, particularly as we live so far away from the main climbing centres so I need to factor travel time in as well as the training, but climbing means a lot to me and it is all I want to do when I finish school.

“I am working hard to do as well as I can at A-Levels but then I am going to take a break from education - I know I can come back to that in the future but I only have one chance to be my best in this sport.”

Fred was also recognised this year as one of Alnwick’s up and coming sporting stars of the future when he won the Junior Male award at the Alnwick and District Sports Awards.

Fred has won the Junior Male award at the Alnwick and District Sports Awards.

He added: “Being injured was difficult - not just physically but mentally as well. This year I am feeling much stronger and ready to show what I can do on the international stage. I’m really pleased with my performance at national competitions so hopefully I can build on this in Europe."

Sport climbing made its debut at the 2020 Olympics and, since then has grown in popularity. In the 2028 Olympics, for the first time, the three climbing disciplines will be separate medal events.

Despite Olympic recognition, there is no funding for youth athletes at Fred’s level and he is currently seeking sponsorship to support his travel and accommodation costs at European competitions.