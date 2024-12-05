A sixth form student who lives in Alnwick is using her personal volunteering experience to advocate for equitable mental health care and women’s rights.

Charlotte Townsend, a pupil at Dame Allan’s Schools, has been shaped by her late ADHD diagnosis and her commitment to social equity.

As a volunteer at Newcastle’s West End Women and Girls Centre, Charlotte works with girls aged eight to 13 – supporting their development and self-discovery in a safe and empowering environment.

Speaking on International Volunteer Day, she said: “Working with these young girls has given me a reflective perspective on the challenges they face growing up including identity, relationships and self-discovery.

Dame Allan’s Schools sixth form student Charlotte Townsend. Picture by Crest Photography.

“Volunteering has been a transformative experience, offering the opportunity for personal growth and development, and the West End Women and Girls Centre has given me a chance to engage in this meaningful work.”

Charlotte joined Dame Allan’s Schools in Year 9 and is now studying psychology, politics and geography at A-level. Her personal experiences have shaped her aspiration to become a psychotherapist.

She hopes to focus on addressing gender inequalities in mental health care, ensuring young people – especially girls – receive timely and equitable support.

Charlotte explained: “As someone who received a late ADHD diagnosis, I am passionate about raising awareness of the barriers girls face in accessing healthcare.

“This is central to my ambition to pursue psychotherapy and support others in the way therapy has profoundly reshaped my life.”

Her volunteer work is part of a co-curricular community service programme run in Dame Allan’s Sixth Form, which allows pupils to gain valuable work experience while giving back to their community.

She purposefully chose to support the West End Women and Girls Centre – the first and only open-access, community-based centre in Newcastle dedicated to empowering disenfranchised women and girls.

Charlotte added: “The centre’s outspoken activism for women’s rights is inspiring. It has provided me with invaluable insights into the community I live in, while reinforcing my commitment to driving change through mental health advocacy and support for women.”

Dame Allan’s Principal Will Scott said: “Charlotte’s commitment to volunteering is a powerful example of how young people can make a meaningful difference in their communities.”