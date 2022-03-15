Alnwick supermarket staff take the plunge for Comic Relief
Staff from Sainsbury’s in Alnwick have taken the plunge for Comic Relief.
Anita McDonald, PR Ambassador for Sainsbury’s Alnwick, said: “We are fundraising for Comic Relief and with the humanitarian crisis at the moment the more we can do the better.
"On top of what Sainsbury’s are donating already and customers being able to donate their Nectar points, we felt it only fair that us as colleagues do our part.”
A bake sale and raffle are also planned by store colleagues but there will also be a customer raffle to win a hamper full of Easter goodies worth £50.
The raffle will finish on Saturday and the prize winner will be drawn in the afternoon.
Comic Relief's Red Nose Day is on Friday, March 18.
If you’re doing a fundraiser, send your pictures to [email protected]