Before Christmas, Year 8 students made over 100 portions of vegetable soup and last week the Year 12 and 13 catering students prepared 160 portions of ‘winter warmer cottage pie’.

They designed the recipe and gave the food bank the list of ingredients that it then purchased. They were delivered, along with containers, and the students prepped, cooked and packaged the food.

The food bank then collected, froze the meals and these were distributed in half term parcels to help those families whose children benefit from free school meals.

Catering students making cottage pie.

The work gave the students valuable experience of batch cooking.

Clive Gibson, chairman of Alnwick District Food Bank, said: “Overall, this has been an excellent collaboration with the staff and students at the DCHS and they have provided an outstanding addition to our parcels during this time of huge demand.”