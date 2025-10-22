Alnwick Story Fest receives funding boost towards ambition to create 'story town of the north'

By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:49 BST
A £2,000 grant from Alnwick Town Council will give Alnwick Story Fest the opportunity to run a children’s programme of five events during the 2026 event.

The children’s programme will feature storytellers, authors and performers and be delivered at minimal ticketing cost for children and families.

Alnwick Story Fest Operations Director Tricia Cresswell said: “Our aim to see Alnwick billed as the ‘story town of the north’ continues and we want to offer events that will inspire, entertain and ignite young and old imaginations.

“We also want to engage children in story telling activity by working with schools and this grant from the town council will enable us to do so.”

Cllr Sue Allcroft with Tricia Cresswell from Alnwick Story Fest. Picture: Jane Coltmanplaceholder image
Cllr Sue Allcroft with Tricia Cresswell from Alnwick Story Fest. Picture: Jane Coltman

Cllr Sue Allcroft, who presented the grant, said: “Alnwick Town Council is delighted to yet again support Alnwick Story Fest and particularly the programme for young people.

"It’s wonderful to know that our grant will help them encourage youngsters to enjoy reading and writing, and the magical worlds that exist in their imaginations. The Festival is a great event for the whole community.”

Alnwick Story Fest 2026 will take place between March 6-8 at a variety of venues including Alnwick Playhouse, The Alnwick Garden, Bailiffgate Museum and Barter Books.

