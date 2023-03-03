Alnwick Story Fest in 9 pictures
Thousands of people enjoyed the inaugural Alnwick Story Fest.
Authors including LJ Ross and Ann Cleeves were on the line up for the event, alongside other North East writers.
On top of this, Assistant director of Dungeons and Dragons, Thomas Bentle, jetted over from Hollywood to host two workshops over the weekend.
The town was transformed into a creative base for authors, singers and film makers to gather, share skills and learn.
Suzy Walker, journalist and organiser, said: "Alnwick Story Fest saw the whole of Alnwick come together to create a fun, inspirational, uplifting two day event.
"The generosity of bestselling authors LJ Ross and Ann Cleeves, Hollywood director Thomas Bentley, the launch of the Northern Film Prize by Dark Skies Publishing and a vibrant fringe festival in the town centre made our first inaugural story fest a big success.
"We were so moved and grateful for the brilliant army of volunteers who turned out in droves to help make the festival happen. With the town's major venues, wonderful partners and sponsors supporting us, we have all worked together to put Alnwick on the map as the story town of the north. Alnwick is truly a magical town where stories come to life."
Take a look at these pictures from the event: