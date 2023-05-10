Each staff member is aiming to walk, run or cycle 100-miles this month as a way to get fit and support the nearby charity.

Already, the team have put in a massive effort with many staff members already having reached the 50-mile mark just nine days in.

Speaking of the challenge, manager Vikki Maddison, said: “I had a bit of a health scare and realised that I needed to do something to get fitter and take care of my health.

Nine members of the Starbucks team.

"My daughter suggested that we did the 100-mile challenge and I already feel so much better.

"I was always driving, even short distances, but now I am walking all over and way more than I ever have before.

"It’s been amazing getting out and about, and having the encouragement that we’re doing it for the charity has really helped us carry on.”

As the team are well on their way to smash the 100-mile target, they have decided to carry on for the month to see how many miles they can complete.

Team member, Jackie Wood, has already got 79-miles under her belt, 40-miles being ticked off after her husband took the wrong turn when out on a bike ride.

She said: “It’s been great. I’ve done most of it on my bike because I have a bad ankle, but I feel so much better for it.

"Going outside and cycling or walking really has made such a big difference, I feel great for it.”

The team are hoping to raise £500 for HospiceCare North Northumberland, which will go towards their four main areas of work: end-of-life care at home, nurse services, family/bereavement support and dementia support.

Starbucks has partnered with the charity since opening in November 2019, and has raised almost £4,000 through family fun days, raffles and a Christmas grotto.

Speaking of the partnership, Vikki, added: “We wanted to support a local charity.

"Not everyone in Alnwick took too well to a franchise opening, so we made the decision to only employ local people and to support a charity close by.

"Hospice Care was the perfect choice. They work so so hard and even when we run events for them they really do help us along the way.”

Emma Arthur, HospiceCare’s fundraising manager, said: “We have enjoyed a business partnership with Starbuck’s Drive-thru Alnwick, since they opened the store in 2019.

"To date, the store manager, Vikki, together with her team have raised nearly £4,000 from various fundraising initiatives.

"As we see an increased demand for our care services across North Northumberland, local business support, such as Starbuck’s, has become a vital source of income for the Hospice - and one we are immensely grateful for.

"Their financial contribution has supported around 160 hours of hospice at home end-of-life care which is pretty amazing”