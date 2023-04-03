A feast of flowers, cookery and children’s exhibits will be on display from April 14 to April 16, and there is still time for would-be competitors to submit entries.

The show will take place at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, and organisers believe the ingredients are in place for a blooming good day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As befits the season, the main focus is on daffodils, tulips and other flowers.

Gill Starkey from Alnwick Spring Show. Here she is pictured with her winning mango chutney back in 2019.

Show co-ordinator Gill Starkey advised people to pick up a show programme to prepare for the weekend, which is available from the library and various shops around Alnwick.

Shesaid: “We have a largely new organising committee who are working tirelessly to create a special spring event which we hope will delight everyone who enters or just visits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers are hoping for a good number of entries from the green-fingered gardeners who bring along daffodils and tulips and talented bakers who bring gingerbread, lemon drizzle or shortbread. Cash prizes are up for grabs for the winners.

There are also lots of classes for children. Up to 16-year-olds can get busy with making a garden in a seed tray, painting stones or baking some cookies.

There is still time for people to enter. These are daffodils from the 2019 show.

The show, which started in 2007, was cancelled for the past three years due to the Covid pandemic and a shortage of volunteers to organise and run the weekend event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to the show is £2, but under 16s go free.