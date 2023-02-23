Dozens took part in the free event at the Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre.

There were opportunities to play dodgeball, basketball, netball, cricket and football and Newcastle United Foundation, England Netball and Northumberland Cricket Board joined in during the day to add to the fun and games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was delivered by Ability2Play, an inclusive leisure programme, run by Northumberland County Council that offers activities to young people with SEN/D in a fun and safe environment.

Some of the participants in the Alnwick event.

Ronne Scheu, disability and inclusion officer on Northumberland County Council’s sports development team said: “The day was a fantastic success with everyone having fun and it was great to welcome some new faces to our Ability2Play family. Thank you to everyone who came along, either to take part or to help out and make the day such a memorable one.”

To find out more, please email: [email protected], or visit Facebook @Ability2Play

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad