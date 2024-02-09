Alnwick Specsavers is raising money for MIND with a Valentine's Day raffle
Specsavers is holding a raffle prize draw, where customers can purchase a ticket in-store for the chance to win a pair of single-vision designer frames of the winner’s choice. The winner will be revealed on Valentine’s Day.
As well as celebrating those who have love in their sights, this heart warming initiative will also be supporting the Alnwick local MIND mental health charity.
Eva Davies, store manager at Specsavers Alnwick, said: “We are thrilled to host the Valentine's Day raffle prize draw and contribute to the incredible work of our local MIND mental health charity.
“We hope to raise both awareness and funds to make a positive impact in our area.”
When visiting, customers will be able to enjoy some delicious cakes to satisfy those with a sweet tooth and every cake bought will be adding to the total donated to MIND.
To add a dash of Valentine’s magic, staff will also be wearing a touch of pink or red, to keep with the theme and the store will be offering free eye tests for any customers who come in dressed in pink or red on Valentines Day.
To book an appointment at Specsavers Alnwick, please call 01665 604 424 or visit: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/book/alnwick/.