Melanie Black, 56, tried everything to shift the pounds, including starving herself, cutting out entire food groups and taking foul-smelling tablets.

Each of her efforts left her heavier and more miserable, until she was shown how to enjoy the meals she loved in a way to also lose weight at her local Slimming World group.

In less than a year, she’s slimmed to a size 10-12 and significantly improved her health.

Melanie Black pictured before and after her weight loss.

Melanie said: “I have tried so many times on my own to lose weight. I did something where you had to take tablets that were huge and herbal, with an awful smell.

“I’ve tried to cut out foods and eat very little, but I felt so ill doing that. I then joined Slimming World and fell in love with how well it works.

“I never feel hungry or restricted because I can eat, and I still enjoy going out for meals.

“Slimming World is not a diet and I’ve never thought of it like it is. It’s a new way of life for the better.”

New-look Melanie Black after she lost over three stone in weight.

When Melanie joined her group at Alnwick Rugby Club, she was heading for heart problems and a diabetes diagnosis.

But she was supported with how to make great swaps with her evening snacking habits and found the help from other members kept her motivated.

“I was eating so much rubbish but now snacks for me are hi-fi bars, slices of ham with cheese triangles in the middle, fruit and crustless quiche,” said Melanie.

“I love a stir fry adding measured sweet chilli sauce or SW Iceland sauces along with noodles or rice as these fill me up too.

Melanie Black, from Alnwick, before her weight loss.

“Coming to group and getting on those scales keeps me motivated as well as my own determination and support from group members.”

She’s also enjoying the health benefits of losing weight – and the compliments she gets for what she has achieved.

Melanie added: “Receiving compliments is such a boost.

“I feel better in myself and more confident in my clothes, even the way I walk and carry myself has improved.

“I feel so much better as far as my joints and breathing are concerned and I’m not as wobbly when I move!

“I still have some weight to lose so will keep going on this journey, but now I believe I can do it.”

Melanie’s consultant, Rachael Bewley, said: “When Melanie joined us, she really wanted to lose weight, and it was so sad to hear of all the different things she’d resorted to.

“I was so relieved she’d found us as I knew we would be able to help her, and she threw herself into food optimising. It was fantastic to see how much she enjoyed it and how easily she found it to lose the weight she’d been unhappy with for so long.

