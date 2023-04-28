Rachel Scott, 35, who runs Alnwick Advanced Skin and Laser Clinic, has learned how to spot the early signs of the disease as part of her ongoing training.

And in the majority of cases, she has intervened before their cancer became life-threatening.

However, one client is now on end-of-life care after visiting the salon with already progressed cancer.

Realising how important it is to catch skin cancer early, she has become an ambassador for charities Sckin and Masced and has been visiting beauty therapist students in Newcastle and Sunderland to teach them what to look out for.

Already, one of the students has spotted a lesion on a client.

Rachel, who began training in skin in 2017 and opened her salon in Bondgate Without in 2019, said: “I’m massively happy that I chose to train in this. Without learning the warning signs, I wouldn’t have been able to help so many people and even in the past two weeks I have had two clients visit their GP because I referred them.

"It all has a cascading affect because I’m training beauty therapists on how to spot the signs and what to look out for ,and then they’re taking those skills to their areas and their clients.

“It’s potentially saving people’s lives.”

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in 15-35-year-olds, so Rachel has also been educating people on ways to reduce the risk.

Although sunbeds can be found in many beauticians, gyms and skin shops, Rachel is warning people that they increase your risk of getting skin cancer by 75% after just one 10-minute session.

She said: “You go into a place like a beauticians or a gym that’s supposed to make you healthy and feel good, and you jump on a sunbed because it’s there.

"What people don’t know is that that is increasing your risk by 75% and it’s not worth it.”