One of Alnwick’s biggest events of the year will celebrate singing and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society with support from over 60 local businesses.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST- 3 min read
One Day To Sing is a special free event being held in Alnwick Market Square aiming to celebrate the joy of singing, as well as raise £20,000 and awareness for the charity.

Dementia is one of the main causes of disability later in life, ahead of cancer, cardiovascular disease and stroke, but its funds for research are limited.

Treatments can’t come quick enough for the amount of people affected, which is why Alzheimer’s Society is important for making changes for everyone affected by dementia. Its funded research aims to improve diagnosis, develop new treatments, and improve care and support for people living with it.

(Left to right) Linnea Tormajer, Tracey Sprigg and Dave Coulson.(Left to right) Linnea Tormajer, Tracey Sprigg and Dave Coulson.
(Left to right) Linnea Tormajer, Tracey Sprigg and Dave Coulson.
One Day To Sing will involve a full afternoon of singing on stage with over 300 performers from 12 local choirs:

Swansfield Park School.

St.Pauls School

The Alnwick and District Choral Society

The Military Wives Choir from Boulmer

The Duchess High School Choir

Harbour Lights from Amble

Lionheart Harmony

Rock Festival Choir

St Paul's Church Choir

Alnwick Stage Musical Society

Village Voices of Longframlington and Powburn

Alnwick Allstars Choir

The idea for the event was Linnea Tormajer’s, the musical director of the Alnwick Allstars Choir. Linnea and her husband, Dave Coulson, are organising the event with a group of local volunteers.

Linnea said: “The choirs will sing in a programme of events across the day and will perform for an audience made up of friends, family and spectators who have come to support and take part in the day. They will be singing a varied repertoire of songs, from classic to modern.

"Music has become a powerful tool in helping those living with dementia, and research has shown that music therapy can significantly improve and support the mood, alertness and engagement of people with dementia.

"It’s a fun way to raise awareness and money for The Alzheimer’s Society. Your voice will not be forgotten.”

Alnwick Town Council and respected local businesses have sponsored the event, including:

Robinsons

Hourglass Holiday Homes

Hay & Kilner Law Firm

Thorburn Brothers Ltd

There has also been huge support from over 60 local businesses who have pledged money, support and services to help the event take place.

Tracey Sprigg, who runs ‘All About Alnwick’ social media, has given her time to promote the event. She said: “We have a great team of volunteers who have put in lots of hours to make this happen and we’ve had great content on all our social media channels.

"Singer Lewis Denny made a video as his comedic character ‘Karen The Mam’ to promote One Day To Sing and actress and Alzheimer's Society Ambassador, Vicky McClure, from the Our Dementia Choir, has shared the story on Instagram to her 749k followers.

"It’s going to be a feel good event for the town with lots of local support. There’s street food and a mobile bar and lots of shops will be open, so come along and lift your spirits with song!”

Th event is on Sunday September 24 from 12-6pm, and free for everyone to enjoy, although a donation would be appreciated to Alzheimer’s Society. You can donate on the website or at the event by cash or card.

Related topics:DementiaAlzheimer's SocietyAlnwick