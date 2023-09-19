Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Day To Sing is a special free event being held in Alnwick Market Square aiming to celebrate the joy of singing, as well as raise £20,000 and awareness for the charity.

Dementia is one of the main causes of disability later in life, ahead of cancer, cardiovascular disease and stroke, but its funds for research are limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treatments can’t come quick enough for the amount of people affected, which is why Alzheimer’s Society is important for making changes for everyone affected by dementia. Its funded research aims to improve diagnosis, develop new treatments, and improve care and support for people living with it.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Left to right) Linnea Tormajer, Tracey Sprigg and Dave Coulson.

One Day To Sing will involve a full afternoon of singing on stage with over 300 performers from 12 local choirs:

Swansfield Park School.

St.Pauls School

The Alnwick and District Choral Society

The Military Wives Choir from Boulmer

The Duchess High School Choir

Harbour Lights from Amble

Lionheart Harmony

Rock Festival Choir

St Paul's Church Choir

Alnwick Stage Musical Society

Village Voices of Longframlington and Powburn

Alnwick Allstars Choir

The idea for the event was Linnea Tormajer’s, the musical director of the Alnwick Allstars Choir. Linnea and her husband, Dave Coulson, are organising the event with a group of local volunteers.

Linnea said: “The choirs will sing in a programme of events across the day and will perform for an audience made up of friends, family and spectators who have come to support and take part in the day. They will be singing a varied repertoire of songs, from classic to modern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Music has become a powerful tool in helping those living with dementia, and research has shown that music therapy can significantly improve and support the mood, alertness and engagement of people with dementia.

"It’s a fun way to raise awareness and money for The Alzheimer’s Society. Your voice will not be forgotten.”

Alnwick Town Council and respected local businesses have sponsored the event, including:

Robinsons

Hourglass Holiday Homes

Hay & Kilner Law Firm

Thorburn Brothers Ltd

There has also been huge support from over 60 local businesses who have pledged money, support and services to help the event take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Sprigg, who runs ‘All About Alnwick’ social media, has given her time to promote the event. She said: “We have a great team of volunteers who have put in lots of hours to make this happen and we’ve had great content on all our social media channels.

"Singer Lewis Denny made a video as his comedic character ‘Karen The Mam’ to promote One Day To Sing and actress and Alzheimer's Society Ambassador, Vicky McClure, from the Our Dementia Choir, has shared the story on Instagram to her 749k followers.

"It’s going to be a feel good event for the town with lots of local support. There’s street food and a mobile bar and lots of shops will be open, so come along and lift your spirits with song!”