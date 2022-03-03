Alnwick Shrovetide football stalwart breaks record to secure bragging rights for St Paul's

Before the 192nd match, the 49-year-old NHS worker was equal with Michael Rogerson on 10 hales.

Moving on to 12 and 8 conquering hales, Jack Seymour just pipped Temple from adding to his record 10 balling winning achievements.

Following the ceremonial ball throw off from the Barbican by His Grace the Duke of Northumberland, Richard Butler, the Duke’s Piper, now in his 40th year in office, led the traditional procession down the Peth, closely followed by match trumpeter David Jackson, now controlling the play for the 33rd year.

Match ball winner Jack Seymour with St Paul's scorer Steven Temple.

Lee Pattinson, hale conqueror in the 2020 match, won the toss and kicked off for St Michael’s towards Denwick Bridge.

In perfect spring conditions, the crowd including both the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, witnessed the first breakaway hale in a swift 2m 35 seconds.

The second period was more evenly matched before the winning hale for St Paul’s was scored after 10m 50 seconds.

More than half of the players, a most impressive 45, including a good turn out from the Duchess’s Community High School, contested the ball through the River Aln to bring the proceedings to a close.

Lee Pattinson, scorer of the winning hale in the 2020 fixture, kicks off for St Michael's.

Last year’s match, one of five Shrove Tuesday games still played in England, had to be cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

The match was first recorded in 1762. The original game was played through the town’s streets between the unmarried and married freemen.

The game has only a few rules with the goals decorated with greenery and standing about 400 yards apart.

St Michael’s will look to reverse the result on February 21, 2023.

The match is finished with a dash to get the ball across the River Aln.

St Paul’s 2 (S Temple 2) St Michael’s 0.

Ball winner Jack Seymour.

Due to the game ending so quickly, the good play adjudicating panel were hard pushed to name the following: Ami Hately, Michael Cook, Elliot Mawer, Felix Watson, Emma Kane, Haley Koch, Riana Mallerburn, Rory Donaldson, Ava McDougall, Jack Seymour, Iris Leviva, Joe McTaggert, Lewis Mallaburn, Kieron Hogg, Rohan Jobson, Maddox Stewart, David Jackson.

Thanks to Shrovetide committee photographer Brian Hunt for the pictures.